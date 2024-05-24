Nearly $5 Million to Improve Vital Transit Corridors

Fort Frances and Dryden are set for significant road upgrades thanks to a combined investment of nearly $5 million from the Ontario government’s Connecting Links program.

The Ontario government is investing $4,909,250 for highway and road repairs in Dryden and Fort Frances. The funding is being delivered through the Connecting Links program, which helps maintain vital roads and bridges that connect people to good jobs, support the movement of goods and drives economic growth in Northern and rural communities.

This funding will help repair the following transit corridors:

$1,207,008 for the reconstruction of Highway 594 Easterly from Gordon Road in Dryden

$2,070,048 for the reconstruction of Third Street West from Central Avenue to York Avenue in Fort Frances

$1,632,194 for the reconstruction of Scott Street from Reid Avenue to Mosher Avenue in Fort Frances

“Our investment of nearly $5 million in the City of Dryden and the Town of Fort Frances demonstrates our commitment to reliable road infrastructure, keeping families across the Northwest safe,” said Greg Rickford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora – Rainy River and Minister of Northern Development. “Northern municipal partners know that they can count on our government for supportive initiatives like the Connecting Links program to keep their communities safe and connected for generations to come.”

Fort Frances Wins Big with Over $3.5 Million

“The Town of Fort Frances is grateful to the Ford Government, Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, and Minister Greg Rickford for providing over $1.6 million in funding to reconstruct part of Scott Street, and another $2 million to reconstruct Third St W between Central Avenue and York Avenue,” said Mayor Andrew Hallikas, Town of Fort Frances. “This Connecting Links funding will allow the Town of Fort Frances to proceed with much needed reconstruction of some our infrastructure and is indicative of the provincial government’s commitment to small rural Northern communities.”

Fort Frances will receive over $3.5 million for the reconstruction of two key stretches of road:

Mayor Andrew Hallikas expressed his gratitude for the funding, highlighting the importance of the Connecting Links program for small, rural communities.

Dryden Highway 594 to Receive $1.2 Million Upgrade

Dryden will benefit from a $1,207,008 investment for the reconstruction of Highway 594 easterly from Gordon Road. Mayor Jack Harrison emphasized the highway’s vital role in connecting Dryden with the Rainy River District and the U.S.A.

“On behalf of the City of Dryden, I wish to thank the Ministry of Transportation for the funding to reconstruct a portion of Hwy 594. This section is an important roadway, as it’s the final stretch connecting Dryden with the Rainy River District and the U.S.A.,” said Mayor Jack Harrison, City of Dryden. “In addition, I would like to thank Minister Rickford for his unwavering support for community projects such as this one.”

Connecting Links: Strengthening Northern Communities

The Connecting Links program focuses on maintaining crucial roads and bridges that support economic growth and connect communities across northern and rural Ontario. MPP Greg Rickford underscored the government’s commitment to reliable road infrastructure and its impact on the safety and connectivity of families in the Northwest.

Province Invests in Ontario’s Road Network

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria highlighted the province’s historic $27 billion investment in roads, highways, and bridges over the next decade. He emphasized the government’s dedication to supporting municipal partners and ensuring that no community is left behind.

Fort Frances Projects to Start Soon

Fort Frances Interim CAO Travis Rob confirmed that the town plans to utilize the Connecting Links funding to initiate the Scott and Third Street projects this construction season.