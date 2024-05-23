THUNDER BAY – LIVING – In today’s economy, finding ways to make ends meet is more crucial than ever. This week’s “Flyer Frenzy” from NetNewsLedger highlights the best sales to help your family stretch every dollar. Here’s a roundup of the top deals from local stores:

Giant Tiger

Bob’s Bacon : $2.88 (Limit 4)

: $2.88 (Limit 4) Chapman’s Lollys : $2.97 (Limit 4)

: $2.97 (Limit 4) Planter’s Peanut Butter : $4.47 (Limit 4)

: $4.47 (Limit 4) Royale Tiger Paper Towel : $9.99 ($10 off)

: $9.99 ($10 off) Marche Frozen Ribs: $8.87 each

Safeway

Sterling Silver Inside Round Roast : $6.99/lb

: $6.99/lb Family Size Fresh Lean Ground Beef : $4.88/lb

: $4.88/lb Fresh Boneless Striploin Cryovace Halves : $14.99/lb

: $14.99/lb Fresh Boneless Pork Loin Centre and Rib Combo : $3.99/lb

: $3.99/lb Daily’s Bacon : $3.99 each

: $3.99 each Wild Salmon Burgers : $4 each

: $4 each Kraft Philadelphia Dips : $3 each (Stock up alert)

: $3 each (Stock up alert) DiGiorno Frozen Pizza: $3.33 each

Metro

Lamb Shoulder Chops : $4.99/lb

: $4.99/lb Angus Inside Blade Steak or Roast : $5.99/lb

: $5.99/lb Fresh Cherries : $3.99/lb

: $3.99/lb 5 lbs Russet Potatoes : $2.49

: $2.49 Orville Redenbacher Popcorn : $3.99

: $3.99 Jif Peanut Butter: 2 for $9

Walmart

Red Delicious Apples : $0.64/lb (Stock up special)

: $0.64/lb (Stock up special) Smithfield Bacon : $3.27

: $3.27 Kraft Single Cheese Slices : $3.97

: $3.97 McCain Frozen Fries : $2.77 each (Stock up special)

: $2.77 each (Stock up special) Dr. Oetker Frozen Pizza : $4.77 each

: $4.77 each General Mills Cereal: 3 for $10

Freshco

Gay Lea Butter : $4.97 (Stock up special)

: $4.97 (Stock up special) Fresh Cherries : $2.97/lb

: $2.97/lb Unico Sunflower Oil : $8.88 for a 3-liter jug

: $8.88 for a 3-liter jug Fresh Boneless Pork Loins : $1.97/lb

: $1.97/lb Janes Frozen Wings, Turkey, or Battered Fish Fillets : $5.97 each

: $5.97 each Sweet Corn on the Cob : $0.97 each

: $0.97 each Prime Hydration Drink : $1.97 each

: $1.97 each Hormel Spam: $3.88 a tin

Take advantage of these fantastic deals to keep your family’s pantry stocked without breaking the bank. Happy shopping!