Thunder Bay Flyer Frenzy – Savings on Food from May 23 to May 29

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – In today’s economy, finding ways to make ends meet is more crucial than ever. This week’s “Flyer Frenzy” from NetNewsLedger highlights the best sales to help your family stretch every dollar. Here’s a roundup of the top deals from local stores:

Giant Tiger

  • Bob’s Bacon: $2.88 (Limit 4)
  • Chapman’s Lollys: $2.97 (Limit 4)
  • Planter’s Peanut Butter: $4.47 (Limit 4)
  • Royale Tiger Paper Towel: $9.99 ($10 off)
  • Marche Frozen Ribs: $8.87 each

Safeway

  • Sterling Silver Inside Round Roast: $6.99/lb
  • Family Size Fresh Lean Ground Beef: $4.88/lb
  • Fresh Boneless Striploin Cryovace Halves: $14.99/lb
  • Fresh Boneless Pork Loin Centre and Rib Combo: $3.99/lb
  • Daily’s Bacon: $3.99 each
  • Wild Salmon Burgers: $4 each
  • Kraft Philadelphia Dips: $3 each (Stock up alert)
  • DiGiorno Frozen Pizza: $3.33 each

Metro

  • Lamb Shoulder Chops: $4.99/lb
  • Angus Inside Blade Steak or Roast: $5.99/lb
  • Fresh Cherries: $3.99/lb
  • 5 lbs Russet Potatoes: $2.49
  • Orville Redenbacher Popcorn: $3.99
  • Jif Peanut Butter: 2 for $9

Walmart

  • Red Delicious Apples: $0.64/lb (Stock up special)
  • Smithfield Bacon: $3.27
  • Kraft Single Cheese Slices: $3.97
  • McCain Frozen Fries: $2.77 each (Stock up special)
  • Dr. Oetker Frozen Pizza: $4.77 each
  • General Mills Cereal: 3 for $10

Freshco

  • Gay Lea Butter: $4.97 (Stock up special)
  • Fresh Cherries: $2.97/lb
  • Unico Sunflower Oil: $8.88 for a 3-liter jug
  • Fresh Boneless Pork Loins: $1.97/lb
  • Janes Frozen Wings, Turkey, or Battered Fish Fillets: $5.97 each
  • Sweet Corn on the Cob: $0.97 each
  • Prime Hydration Drink: $1.97 each
  • Hormel Spam: $3.88 a tin

Take advantage of these fantastic deals to keep your family’s pantry stocked without breaking the bank. Happy shopping!

