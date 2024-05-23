THUNDER BAY – LIVING – In today’s economy, finding ways to make ends meet is more crucial than ever. This week’s “Flyer Frenzy” from NetNewsLedger highlights the best sales to help your family stretch every dollar. Here’s a roundup of the top deals from local stores:
Giant Tiger
- Bob’s Bacon: $2.88 (Limit 4)
- Chapman’s Lollys: $2.97 (Limit 4)
- Planter’s Peanut Butter: $4.47 (Limit 4)
- Royale Tiger Paper Towel: $9.99 ($10 off)
- Marche Frozen Ribs: $8.87 each
Safeway
- Sterling Silver Inside Round Roast: $6.99/lb
- Family Size Fresh Lean Ground Beef: $4.88/lb
- Fresh Boneless Striploin Cryovace Halves: $14.99/lb
- Fresh Boneless Pork Loin Centre and Rib Combo: $3.99/lb
- Daily’s Bacon: $3.99 each
- Wild Salmon Burgers: $4 each
- Kraft Philadelphia Dips: $3 each (Stock up alert)
- DiGiorno Frozen Pizza: $3.33 each
Metro
- Lamb Shoulder Chops: $4.99/lb
- Angus Inside Blade Steak or Roast: $5.99/lb
- Fresh Cherries: $3.99/lb
- 5 lbs Russet Potatoes: $2.49
- Orville Redenbacher Popcorn: $3.99
- Jif Peanut Butter: 2 for $9
Walmart
- Red Delicious Apples: $0.64/lb (Stock up special)
- Smithfield Bacon: $3.27
- Kraft Single Cheese Slices: $3.97
- McCain Frozen Fries: $2.77 each (Stock up special)
- Dr. Oetker Frozen Pizza: $4.77 each
- General Mills Cereal: 3 for $10
Freshco
- Gay Lea Butter: $4.97 (Stock up special)
- Fresh Cherries: $2.97/lb
- Unico Sunflower Oil: $8.88 for a 3-liter jug
- Fresh Boneless Pork Loins: $1.97/lb
- Janes Frozen Wings, Turkey, or Battered Fish Fillets: $5.97 each
- Sweet Corn on the Cob: $0.97 each
- Prime Hydration Drink: $1.97 each
- Hormel Spam: $3.88 a tin
Take advantage of these fantastic deals to keep your family’s pantry stocked without breaking the bank. Happy shopping!