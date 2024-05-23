SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON – Officers from the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a woman with robbery after an incident in the downtown area.

On May 22, 2024, at approximately 6:00 pm, officers responded to a report of a theft from a store on Front Street in the downtown core of Sioux Lookout. The suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise after an altercation with a store employee and fled the area. Officers located and arrested the individual shortly thereafter.

Following an investigation, Keishia Kakegamic, 21, of Sandy Lake First Nation, has been charged with robbery. She is scheduled to appear before the Sioux Lookout Ontario Court of Justice on July 9, 2024.

This incident is the latest in a series of property-related crimes in the downtown area that have been solved by the OPP. The Sioux Lookout OPP are committed to collaborating with the community to reduce crime and enhance safety. They support the development of strategies to prevent victimization and deter illegal activities through initiatives like Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED).

Should there be an immediate threat to your or anyone’s safety, please call 9-1-1. To report illegal activities with no immediate threat to safety, contact the police through the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).