IGNACE, ON – A traffic stop led by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and the Ignace OPP detachment, has resulted in drug charges against three Sioux Lookout residents.

On May 22, 2024, just before 8:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in the Township of Ignace. During the investigation, officers seized suspected illicit substances, including cocaine and hydromorphone.

Charges:

Eric Lindstrom, 53, and Rae Dawn Kushner, 37, both of Sioux Lookout, have been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone

Jason Wilson, 53, of Sioux Lookout, has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone Failure to comply with release order

The accused individuals have been remanded into custody at the Kenora District Jail and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 24, 2024.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).