Good morning! The regions of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are experiencing light snow this morning with chilly temperatures. Here’s your detailed weather forecast for today and the upcoming days, covering current conditions, forecasts, and tips to help you stay prepared.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:25 AM CDT, the weather at Big Trout Lake Airport is experiencing light snow with a temperature of -0.6°C. The wind is coming from the north-northeast at 21 km/h, with gusts up to 42 km/h, making it feel colder with a wind chill of -6°C. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions. Humidity is at 100%, with visibility reduced to 4 km.

Today’s Forecast

Expect periods of snow mixed with rain ending near noon, followed by mainly cloudy skies. The snowfall amount will be between 2 to 4 cm. The wind will shift to the north at 20 km/h but will become light this afternoon. The high will reach 8°C, and the UV index is 6, which is high. Be cautious of the slippery conditions and limited visibility in the morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy with winds up to 15 km/h. The low will be around -2°C, with a wind chill of -6°C overnight. Be prepared for a cold night, and ensure to bundle up if heading outside.

Extended Three Day Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 24: The skies will clear in the morning, leading to a sunny day. The high will be 12°C, and the UV index will be 6, indicating a high need for sun protection. Overnight, cloudiness will increase with a low of 2°C.

Saturday, May 25: Expect cloudy skies throughout the day with a high of 11°C. The night will remain cloudy with a low of 4°C.

Sunday, May 26: The day will stay cloudy with a high of 14°C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night, with a low of 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Wear warm and waterproof layers to stay comfortable in the cold and wet conditions. A winter coat, gloves, and a hat are essential, and waterproof boots will be helpful.

Tomorrow: Dress in layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. The weather will be milder, so a light jacket should suffice. Don't forget sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Dress in layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. The weather will be milder, so a light jacket should suffice. Don’t forget sunscreen due to the high UV index. Saturday and Sunday: Similar attire to Friday, with layers and waterproof clothing to handle the variable weather. A jacket or coat for the cooler temperatures will be necessary.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The regions around Big Trout Lake can experience late spring snowfalls due to their northern latitude and climate. This late snow can sometimes extend into early summer, affecting local activities and travel.