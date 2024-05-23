Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! Today starts with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Here’s your detailed weather forecast for today and the upcoming days, including current conditions, forecasts, and tips to help you plan your activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT, the weather at Sault Ste. Marie Airport is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 8.7°C. The wind is coming from the south-southwest at 12 km/h. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and rising, indicating improving weather conditions. The humidity level is 90%, with a dew point of 7.2°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today will be mainly cloudy, with skies clearing near noon. The wind will shift to the northwest at 30 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 15°C, and the UV index is rated at 6, which is high. Remember to apply sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will remain clear. The wind will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, becoming light this evening. The low will be around 3°C.

Working to the Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 24: Enjoy sunny skies throughout the day. The high will reach 21°C, with the UV index at 7, indicating a high need for sun protection. Overnight, the skies will turn cloudy, with a low of 8°C.

Saturday, May 25: Expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be around 15°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Light layers will be ideal. A jacket or sweater for the cool morning, and lighter clothing for the afternoon as it warms up. Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Tomorrow: Similar attire to today will work well. Layers you can adjust throughout the day will be helpful, and sun protection remains essential.

Saturday: Bring an umbrella or a rain jacket due to the chance of showers. Layering will again be useful with the variable weather.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie’s record high temperature for May was 33.1°C on May 29, 2012. While today won’t break any records, it’s fascinating to see how temperatures can vary during this season!