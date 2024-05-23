Winnipeg Get Set to Get Wet!

Good morning, Winnipeg! A rainfall warning is currently in effect, with heavy rain expected to begin tonight and continue through Saturday afternoon. Here’s your detailed weather forecast for today and the upcoming days, covering current conditions, forecasts, and tips to help you stay prepared.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the weather at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 5.1°C. The wind is blowing from the east-northeast at 8 km/h, and the humidity level is 86%, with a dew point of 3.0°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, and the barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather for the moment.

Today’s Forecast

Today will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with the wind becoming northeast at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h early this afternoon. The high will reach 13°C, and the UV index is 6, which is high. Make sure to apply sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will be mainly cloudy, with rain beginning near midnight. Expected rainfall amounts are between 5 to 10 mm. The wind will be northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The low will be around 6°C.

Extended Weekend Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 24: Expect heavy rain throughout the day with an accumulation of 15 to 25 mm. The wind will be northeast at 30 km/h, and the high will be 9°C. The UV index will be low at 1. Overnight, the rain will continue with a low of 4°C.

Saturday, May 25: Showers will persist, with a high of 11°C. The rain will taper off through the day, and the night will be clear with a low of 3°C.

Sunday, May 26: The weather will clear up with sunny skies and a high of 18°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Wear layers to stay comfortable in the changing conditions. A light jacket for the cool morning and sunscreen for the sunny periods in the afternoon.

Wear layers to stay comfortable in the changing conditions. A light jacket for the cool morning and sunscreen for the sunny periods in the afternoon. Tomorrow: Dress in waterproof clothing and carry an umbrella due to the heavy rain. A warm jacket and waterproof boots will be essential.

Dress in waterproof clothing and carry an umbrella due to the heavy rain. A warm jacket and waterproof boots will be essential. Saturday: Similar attire to Friday, with layers and waterproof clothing to handle the showers.

Similar attire to Friday, with layers and waterproof clothing to handle the showers. Sunday: Lighter clothing for the day as it will be sunny and warm. Keep a jacket handy for cooler temperatures in the evening.

Weather Safety Tips

Be aware of the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected, so stay updated with the latest weather information.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg, known as the “Gateway to the West,” experiences a wide range of weather conditions throughout the year, from extreme cold in the winter to hot, humid summers. The city’s diverse climate makes weather forecasting particularly interesting and challenging.