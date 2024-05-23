Northwest Fire Region – May 23, 2024, 17:10 CDT

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Significant precipitation has slowed down the wildfire risk across the region. By the late afternoon of May 23, no new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region.

Current Active Wildland Fire:

Dryden 5 (DRY005): Located approximately 20 kilometers west of Ignace, adjacent to Highway 17 near Raleigh Falls. This 9.5-hectare fire is under control.

The wildland fire hazard remains low across the Northwest Region.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution when performing any outdoor burning. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using your local landfill. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have adequate tools/water to contain the fire at the site.

Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for safe outdoor burning.

