Rainfall Warning Issued for Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba

Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds to Impact Region

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – A Rainfall Warning is currently in effect for the City of Winnipeg and much of Southern Manitoba. This alert, issued at 3:15 PM CDT on Thursday, May 23, 2024, warns residents of heavy rain and strong winds starting Thursday night and lasting through Saturday afternoon.

So there go the plans for a Friday night barbecue, unless you have a dry spot, marinate those steaks another day and light the Q on Saturday night.

Rainfall Totals and Timing

Heavy Rain and Wind Gusts

Residents should prepare for total rainfall amounts between 50 and 60 mm. The rain is expected to begin overnight as a powerful low-pressure system moves northward from the Dakotas. The most intense rainfall will occur on Friday, gradually tapering off throughout Saturday.

Weather Details for Winnipeg

Current Conditions (As of 3:15 PM CDT)

Wind: Northerly gusts up to 60 km/h

Northerly gusts up to 60 km/h Barometric Pressure: 100.2 kPa and falling

100.2 kPa and falling Humidity: 85%

Historic Temperatures for May 23

Record High: 32.5°C (1975)

32.5°C (1975) Record Low: -1.1°C (1963)

Weather Forecast for Winnipeg

Tonight

Expect rain to start after midnight, becoming heavy at times. Northerly winds will strengthen, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h. Temperatures will remain steady around 12°C.

Friday

Heavy rain throughout the day, with rainfall amounts expected to reach 50-60 mm. Windy conditions will persist, with northerly gusts up to 60 km/h. Daytime high of 14°C.

Saturday

Rain will taper off in the morning, but occasional showers may continue into the afternoon. Winds will gradually decrease, and temperatures will reach a high of 16°C.

Safety and Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents are advised to take precautions against localized flooding in low-lying areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Tonight: Waterproof outerwear, sturdy rain boots, and an umbrella

Waterproof outerwear, sturdy rain boots, and an umbrella Friday: Layered clothing under a waterproof jacket, waterproof boots, and a hat to protect against wind and rain

Layered clothing under a waterproof jacket, waterproof boots, and a hat to protect against wind and rain Saturday: Lighter rainwear, as showers taper off, but keep waterproof gear handy

Interesting Weather Trivia for Winnipeg

Did you know that Winnipeg once experienced a record rainfall of 75 mm on May 23, 1948? While today’s forecast doesn’t predict breaking that record, it’s a reminder of how variable spring weather can be in this region.