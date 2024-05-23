Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Today starts with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Here’s your detailed weather forecast for today and the upcoming days, including current conditions, forecasts, and tips to help you stay prepared.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the weather at Dryden Airport is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 0.6°C. The wind is blowing from the west at 17 km/h, making it feel quite brisk. The barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions. The humidity level is high at 98%, with a dew point of 0.3°C. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today will start off cloudy, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. The high will reach 12°C, and the UV index is rated at 6, which is high. Be sure to apply sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 3°C. It will be a relatively calm night, making for a cool and peaceful evening.

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 24: The day will start off cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, transitioning to periods of rain near noon. The wind will become east at 20 km/h in the morning. The high will be 13°C, and the UV index will be 4, which is moderate. Overnight, the skies will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Saturday, May 25: Expect cloudy skies throughout the day with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be around 12°C. The night will stay cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Sunday, May 26: The weather will clear, with a high of 17°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Wear warm layers to stay comfortable in the cool morning temperatures, and be prepared to shed a layer in the afternoon as it warms up. Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Tomorrow: Dress in layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. A waterproof jacket or umbrella will be useful in the afternoon due to the chance of showers. Don't forget sun protection.

Saturday and Sunday: Similar attire to Friday, with layers and waterproof clothing to handle the expected showers. A jacket or coat for the cooler temperatures will be necessary.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Dryden is known for its picturesque natural landscapes, including Wabigoon Lake and nearby provincial parks. These areas can experience a wide range of weather conditions throughout the year, making it a dynamic place to observe nature.