Good morning, Lake of the Woods and Kenora region! Today begins with cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Here’s your detailed weather forecast for today and the upcoming weekend, including current conditions, forecasts, and practical advice to help you stay prepared.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 4:00 AM CDT, the weather at Kenora Airport is partly cloudy with a temperature of 1.6°C. The wind is blowing from the west-northwest at 9 km/h. The barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and rising, indicating improving weather conditions. The humidity level is 96%, with a dew point of 1.0°C. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today will be mainly cloudy, with skies clearing near noon. The high will reach 15°C, and the UV index is rated at 6, which is high. Make sure to apply sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will be clear initially, with increasing cloudiness late in the evening and a 60% chance of showers overnight. The low will be around 3°C.

Weekend Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 24: Expect periods of rain with an accumulation of 10 to 15 mm. The wind will become east at 30 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 18°C, and the UV index will be 2, which is low. Overnight, the skies will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Saturday, May 25: The day will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be around 11°C. The night will stay cloudy with a low of 7°C.

Sunday, May 26: The weather will clear, with a high of 15°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Similar attire to Friday, with layers and waterproof clothing to handle the expected showers. Sunday: Lighter clothing for the day as it will clear up, but keep a jacket handy for cooler temperatures in the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Lake of the Woods is one of the largest freshwater lakes in North America, straddling the border between the U.S. and Canada. Its vast surface area can significantly influence local weather patterns, making it an interesting region to observe meteorologically.