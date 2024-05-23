KENORA, ON – Two individuals are facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation led by the Kenora Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

On May 22, 2024, shortly after 4:00 p.m., two individuals were arrested on Lakeview Drive as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Following these arrests, police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Heenan Place in Kenora.

The investigation led to the seizure of suspected illicit substances, including hydromorphone, Canadian currency, unmarked contraband cigarettes, and other items associated with drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the seized hydromorphone is approximately $6,420.00.

The investigation was supported by the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, Treaty Three Police Service Street Crime Unit, and OPP Street Crime Units from Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Fort Frances.

Charges:

Randall Creed, 71, of Kenora , has been charged under the Criminal Code, CDSA, and Tobacco Tax Act with: Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes for Sale

Stephanie Pociuk, 30, of Keewatin, has been charged under the CDSA with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Creed is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date. Pociuk has been released from custody and is also scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).