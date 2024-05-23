Affected Areas: Superior West, Nipigon, Marathon, Superior East, Sioux Lookout, Ignace

Frost Advisory Details

As of 4:37 PM EDT on Thursday, May 23, 2024, a frost advisory is in effect for several regions across Northwestern Ontario. The areas under this advisory include:

Nipigon

Marathon

Superior North

Superior West

Superior East

Sioux Lookout

Ignace

Advisory Impact and Precautions

Frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants are at risk of damage due to temperatures expected to drop to near the freezing mark tonight. Residents in these areas should take precautionary measures to protect their plants:

Cover Up Plants : Utilize cloths, tarps, or specialized plant covers to insulate plants from the cold.

: Utilize cloths, tarps, or specialized plant covers to insulate plants from the cold. Move Potted Plants Indoors : If feasible, bring potted plants inside to prevent frost damage.

: If feasible, bring potted plants inside to prevent frost damage. Water Plants: Moist soil retains heat better than dry soil, which can help protect plant roots.

Intriguing Weather Trivia

Did you know that Northwestern Ontario can experience frost even late into spring? This phenomenon is due to the region’s geographical location and climatic conditions, which can bring sudden cold spells even after periods of warmer weather. It’s a reminder of the diverse and sometimes unpredictable nature of Canadian weather.