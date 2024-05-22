Good morning, Winnipeg! The day begins with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Here’s your detailed weather forecast for today and the upcoming days, including expected conditions and wardrobe recommendations.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : 9.7°C

: 9.7°C Wind : North-northwest at 12 km/h

: North-northwest at 12 km/h Pressure : 100.5 kPa (falling)

: 100.5 kPa (falling) Humidity : 84%

: 84% Visibility : 24 km

: 24 km Observed at : Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, 5:00 AM CDT

: Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, 5:00 AM CDT Condition: Mostly Cloudy

The morning starts with mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and a cool temperature just under 10°C. Winds are light from the north-northwest.

Forecast

Today will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will increase from the north to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming stronger this afternoon with gusts up to 50 km/h. The high temperature will be 15°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight

Tonight, skies will clear, and winds will remain from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, but will become light after midnight. The low will be 3°C, with a risk of frost.

Working to the Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 23:

Day : Mainly sunny with a high of 13°C. Winds will become northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h early in the afternoon. The UV index will be high at 6.

: Mainly sunny with a high of 13°C. Winds will become northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h early in the afternoon. The UV index will be high at 6. Night: Clear skies with a low of 5°C.

Friday, May 24:

Day : Rain with a high of 8°C.

: Rain with a high of 8°C. Night: Continued rain with a low of 6°C.

Saturday, May 25:

Day : Showers with a high of 12°C.

: Showers with a high of 12°C. Night: Clearing skies with a low of 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Dress in layers to manage the cool morning and mild afternoon temperatures. A windbreaker or light jacket will be useful for the gusty winds, and carry an umbrella for the chance of showers.

: Dress in layers to manage the cool morning and mild afternoon temperatures. A windbreaker or light jacket will be useful for the gusty winds, and carry an umbrella for the chance of showers. Tonight : A warm coat and additional layers to stay warm as temperatures drop to near freezing, with a risk of frost.

: A warm coat and additional layers to stay warm as temperatures drop to near freezing, with a risk of frost. Tomorrow : Light layers for the cool, sunny day, with a jacket for the breezy afternoon.

: Light layers for the cool, sunny day, with a jacket for the breezy afternoon. Friday : Waterproof clothing and a raincoat for the expected rain throughout the day and night.

: Waterproof clothing and a raincoat for the expected rain throughout the day and night. Saturday: Similar to Friday, with waterproof gear for the showers and a jacket for the mild temperatures.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg often experiences strong winds due to its location on the Canadian prairies? The flat terrain allows winds to blow freely, especially when influenced by low-pressure systems.

Stay updated with the latest weather reports, and have a great day, Winnipeg!