FORT FRANCES, ON – An individual faces multiple charges after a traffic stop by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Fort Frances.
On May 20, 2024, at approximately 8:29 p.m., the Fort Frances OPP conducted a routine traffic stop to verify insurance status. During the investigation, officers discovered an amount of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Keri Kellar, 42, of Emo, has been arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
Additionally, Kellar faces several charges under various acts, including:
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
- Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis in open original packaging
- Failing to apply for a permit on becoming an owner
- Using a plate not authorized for the vehicle
- Driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit
- Failing to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle
- Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor