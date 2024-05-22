FORT FRANCES, ON – An individual faces multiple charges after a traffic stop by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Fort Frances.

On May 20, 2024, at approximately 8:29 p.m., the Fort Frances OPP conducted a routine traffic stop to verify insurance status. During the investigation, officers discovered an amount of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Keri Kellar, 42, of Emo, has been arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Additionally, Kellar faces several charges under various acts, including: