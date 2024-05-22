THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Good morning, Thunder Bay! The rainfall warning has ended, but light rain continues to fall as the day begins. Here’s your detailed weather forecast for today and the upcoming days, including expected conditions and wardrobe recommendations.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : 9.5°C

: 9.5°C Wind : East at 24 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h

: East at 24 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h Pressure : 98.7 kPa (falling)

: 98.7 kPa (falling) Humidity : 100%

: 100% Visibility : 4 km

: 4 km Observed at : Thunder Bay Airport, 6:22 AM EDT

: Thunder Bay Airport, 6:22 AM EDT Condition: Light Rain

The morning starts with light rain, full humidity, and a temperature just under 10°C. Winds are from the east with moderate gusts, and visibility is limited due to the rain.

Forecast

Rain will end this morning, transitioning to mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of additional showers. Fog patches will dissipate as the morning progresses. Winds will shift from east to southwest, then to west by this afternoon, increasing to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h. The high temperature will reach 15°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will remain from the west at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, diminishing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h after midnight. The low will be 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 23:

Day : Mainly cloudy with winds from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 16°C, with a high UV index of 6.

: Mainly cloudy with winds from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 16°C, with a high UV index of 6. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 4°C.

Friday, May 24:

Day : Cloudy with a high of 11°C.

: Cloudy with a high of 11°C. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 6°C.

Saturday, May 25:

Day : Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 11°C.

: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 11°C. Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Waterproof clothing and a raincoat to stay dry this morning, with layered clothing to manage the cool temperatures. A windbreaker or light jacket will be useful for the gusty winds.

: Waterproof clothing and a raincoat to stay dry this morning, with layered clothing to manage the cool temperatures. A windbreaker or light jacket will be useful for the gusty winds. Tonight : A warm coat and additional layers to keep warm as temperatures drop to 5°C.

: A warm coat and additional layers to keep warm as temperatures drop to 5°C. Tomorrow : Layered clothing for the cool, cloudy day, with a jacket for the gusty winds.

: Layered clothing for the cool, cloudy day, with a jacket for the gusty winds. Friday : Warm layers and a waterproof outer layer for potential evening showers.

: Warm layers and a waterproof outer layer for potential evening showers. Saturday: Similar to Friday, with waterproof gear for the expected showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay often experiences foggy conditions in the morning, especially after rainfall? This is due to the high humidity and cooling temperatures overnight.

Stay safe and keep updated with the latest weather information for Thunder Bay!