SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – A rainfall warning continues for Sioux Lookout today, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and the possibility of minor snowfall. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what to expect as the day progresses and into the next few days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : 9.8°C

: 9.8°C Wind : Northeast at 15 km/h, gusting to 39 km/h

: Northeast at 15 km/h, gusting to 39 km/h Pressure : 99.7 kPa (falling)

: 99.7 kPa (falling) Humidity : 97%

: 97% Visibility : 8 km

: 8 km Observed at : Sioux Lookout Airport, 4:00 AM CDT

: Sioux Lookout Airport, 4:00 AM CDT Condition: Rain

The morning starts with heavy rain and high humidity, with temperatures just under 10°C. The winds are from the northeast, already gusting up to 39 km/h.

Forecast

Today will continue to see heavy rain with total rainfall amounts between 50 and 80 mm. Strong northerly winds will gust up to 70 km/h, potentially causing damage and power outages. By this afternoon, the rain will start to mix with snow, with temperatures falling to 3°C. The UV index is low at 1.

Hazards

Heavy Rain : Expect significant rainfall leading to potential flash floods and water pooling on roads.

: Expect significant rainfall leading to potential flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong Winds : Northerly gusts up to 70 km/h could cause damage and toss loose objects.

: Northerly gusts up to 70 km/h could cause damage and toss loose objects. Flooding : Consult local authorities for flood information and safety measures.

: Consult local authorities for flood information and safety measures. Driving Visibility: Reduced visibility due to heavy downpours; slow down and watch for tail lights ahead.

Tonight

Tonight, the rain mixed with snow will transition to snow after midnight. Expect an additional 5 mm of rainfall and 2 to 4 cm of snow accumulation. Winds will shift to northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will be 1°C.

Forecast Heading to the Weekend

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 23:

Day : Cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 8°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

: Cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 8°C with a moderate UV index of 4. Night: Cloudy with a low of 3°C.

Friday, May 24:

Day : Cloudy with a high of 10°C.

: Cloudy with a high of 10°C. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 6°C.

Saturday, May 25:

Day : Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 11°C.

: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 11°C. Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Waterproof clothing, a raincoat, and sturdy boots are essential. Dress warmly as temperatures will drop throughout the day.

: Waterproof clothing, a raincoat, and sturdy boots are essential. Dress warmly as temperatures will drop throughout the day. Tonight : A warm coat and waterproof layers due to the rain and snow mix.

: A warm coat and waterproof layers due to the rain and snow mix. Tomorrow : Warm clothing for the cool, cloudy day, and a jacket for the gusty winds.

: Warm clothing for the cool, cloudy day, and a jacket for the gusty winds. Friday : Layers to manage the cool and cloudy weather, with a waterproof layer for potential evening showers.

: Layers to manage the cool and cloudy weather, with a waterproof layer for potential evening showers. Saturday: Similar to Friday, with waterproof clothing for the higher chance of showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that heavy rainfalls in Sioux Lookout are often caused by strong low-pressure systems moving through northwestern Ontario? These systems can bring rapid weather changes, including significant rain and sudden drops in temperature.

Stay safe and updated with the latest weather reports, Sioux Lookout!