Ongoing Precipitation Lowers Fire Hazard in Northwest Ontario

Northwest Region Report – May 22, 2024, 17:25 CDT

Current Wildfire Situation

There have been no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region as of late afternoon on May 22. Only one active wildland fire remains:

Dryden 5 (DRY005): Located about 20 kilometers west of Ignace, near Highway 17 by Raleigh Falls. This 9.5-hectare fire is currently under control.

Fire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard is low across the Northwest Region due to ongoing, widespread precipitation.

Safety Reminder: Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution when burning outdoors. Preferably, use composting or local landfill services for yard waste and woody debris disposal. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Ensure adequate tools and water are available to contain the fire.

Familiarize yourself with the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting Wildland Fires