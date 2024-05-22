Ontario Implements Outdoor Burning Regulations Amidst Active Wildfires

Northeast Region Report – May 22, 2024, 18:00

Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now in effect for the Northeast Fire Region.

Current Wildfires in the Northeast Region

Chapleau 2 (CHA002) : This 2.7-hectare fire is under control and is situated approximately 13 kilometers southwest of the intersection of Highways 101 and 129.

: This 2.7-hectare fire is under control and is situated approximately 13 kilometers southwest of the intersection of Highways 101 and 129. Sudbury 5 (SUD005) : Currently under control, this 1.2-hectare fire is located 0.5 kilometers east of Hachey Lake.

: Currently under control, this 1.2-hectare fire is located 0.5 kilometers east of Hachey Lake. Sudbury 8 (SUD008): A 1-hectare fire located 5 kilometers west of Highway 144 and 6 kilometers south of Halfway Lake Provincial Park. It is also under control.

No new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region today.

Fire Hazard Levels

Low : Pembroke, Bancroft, Sault Ste. Marie, Kapuskasing, and Hearst.

: Pembroke, Bancroft, Sault Ste. Marie, Kapuskasing, and Hearst. Moderate to High : Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, Cochrane, Elliot Lake, and Parry Sound.

: Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, Cochrane, Elliot Lake, and Parry Sound. Extreme: A spot of extreme hazard west of Englehart.

Safety Reminder: Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

The Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services urge the public to exercise caution when burning outdoors. Preferably, use composting or local landfill services to dispose of yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Ensure adequate tools and water are available to contain the fire.

Familiarize yourself with the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting Wildland Fires