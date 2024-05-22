Good morning! The weather across Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake is off to a chilly start with light rain and a temperature just above freezing. Here’s your detailed forecast for today and the upcoming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : 1.1°C

: 1.1°C Wind : Northeast at 15 km/h, gusting to 28 km/h

: Northeast at 15 km/h, gusting to 28 km/h Pressure : 101.4 kPa

: 101.4 kPa Humidity : 100%

: 100% Visibility : 6 km

: 6 km Observed at : Big Trout Lake Airport, 5:00 AM CDT

: Big Trout Lake Airport, 5:00 AM CDT Condition: Light Rain

The morning begins with light rain and a cold temperature just over 1°C. Winds are from the northeast with moderate gusts, and visibility is somewhat limited due to the rain.

Forecast

Today will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers this morning, transitioning to rain near noon, then changing to snow or rain in the afternoon. Expected rainfall amounts are between 10 to 15 mm, with local snowfall amounts ranging from 2 to 4 cm. Winds will pick up from the northeast, gusting up to 60 km/h. The high temperature will be 4°C, dropping back down to 1°C in the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight

Tonight, expect continued precipitation with snow or rain, accumulating an additional 2 to 4 cm of snow. Winds will remain strong from the northeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. Temperatures will hold steady near 1°C.

Heading to Saturday’s Weather

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 23:

Day : Snow or rain will taper off by the afternoon, leaving cloudy skies. An additional 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected. Winds will shift to the north at 30 km/h. The high will reach 5°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

: Snow or rain will taper off by the afternoon, leaving cloudy skies. An additional 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected. Winds will shift to the north at 30 km/h. The high will reach 5°C, with a moderate UV index of 3. Night: Cloudy periods with a low around 0°C.

Friday, May 24:

Day : A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 1°C.

Saturday, May 25:

Day : A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers. Low around 2°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Wear warm, waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and sturdy boots to stay dry and warm in the rain and snow.

: Wear warm, waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and sturdy boots to stay dry and warm in the rain and snow. Tonight : A heavy coat and additional layers to keep warm as temperatures remain near freezing with gusty winds.

: A heavy coat and additional layers to keep warm as temperatures remain near freezing with gusty winds. Tomorrow : Continue wearing warm layers for the cold and potentially wet morning, with a jacket for the cool afternoon.

: Continue wearing warm layers for the cold and potentially wet morning, with a jacket for the cool afternoon. Friday : Lighter clothing layers will be appropriate, as temperatures rise to 12°C, but a jacket is advisable for the cool evening.

: Lighter clothing layers will be appropriate, as temperatures rise to 12°C, but a jacket is advisable for the cool evening. Saturday: Similar to Friday, dress in layers to manage the cool morning and mild afternoon, with waterproof gear for the potential evening showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that snow can occur even at temperatures slightly above freezing? The ground temperature and the cold upper atmosphere can cause rain to turn to snow as it falls, as expected today in the region.

Stay informed and safe, and have a great day in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake!