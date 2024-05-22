DRYDEN – Weather – A rainfall warning remains in effect for Vermilion Bay and Dryden as heavy rain and strong winds continue today. Here’s a detailed forecast to help you plan your day and the upcoming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : 9.0°C

: 9.0°C Wind : North-northeast at 28 km/h, gusting to 48 km/h

: North-northeast at 28 km/h, gusting to 48 km/h Pressure : 99.6 kPa

: 99.6 kPa Humidity : 97%

: 97% Visibility : 13 km

: 13 km Observed at : Dryden Airport, 5:00 AM CDT

: Dryden Airport, 5:00 AM CDT Condition: Rain

The day begins with rain and high humidity, with a temperature of 9°C. Winds are strong from the north-northeast, contributing to the challenging weather conditions.

Forecast

Heavy rain continues throughout the day, with expected rainfall amounts between 50 and 80 mm. Winds will remain strong, gusting up to 70 km/h from the north, shifting to westerly this afternoon. The heavy rain will taper off to light rain by the afternoon and end by the evening. The temperature will remain steady around 6°C, with a low UV index of 1.

Hazards

Heavy Rain : Potential for flash floods and water pooling on roads.

: Potential for flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong Winds : Gusts up to 70 km/h may cause damage and toss loose objects.

: Gusts up to 70 km/h may cause damage and toss loose objects. Flooding : Consult local authorities for updates on potential flooding and safety measures.

: Consult local authorities for updates on potential flooding and safety measures. Driving Visibility: Reduced visibility due to heavy downpours; drive cautiously and be prepared to stop.

Tonight

Periods of rain will end after midnight, leaving cloudy skies. Winds will decrease, shifting to northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will drop to 1°C.

Forecast Heading to the Weekend

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 23:

Day : Cloudy with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 11°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

: Cloudy with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 11°C, with a moderate UV index of 4. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 3°C.

Friday, May 24:

Day : Cloudy with a high of 9°C.

: Cloudy with a high of 9°C. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 6°C.

Saturday, May 25:

Day : Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 11°C.

: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 11°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Waterproof clothing, a raincoat, and sturdy boots are essential to stay dry. Dress warmly as temperatures will remain steady around 6°C.

: Waterproof clothing, a raincoat, and sturdy boots are essential to stay dry. Dress warmly as temperatures will remain steady around 6°C. Tonight : A warm coat and layers to keep warm as temperatures drop to 1°C.

: A warm coat and layers to keep warm as temperatures drop to 1°C. Tomorrow : Layered clothing for the cool day, with a jacket for the cloudy and windy conditions.

: Layered clothing for the cool day, with a jacket for the cloudy and windy conditions. Friday : Warm layers and a waterproof outer layer for potential evening showers.

: Warm layers and a waterproof outer layer for potential evening showers. Saturday: Similar to Friday, with waterproof gear for the expected showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that northwestern Ontario often experiences heavy rain and strong winds due to low-pressure systems moving through the area? These systems can bring rapid changes in weather, including significant rainfall and gusty winds.

Stay safe and keep updated with the latest weather information for Vermilion Bay and Dryden!