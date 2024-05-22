Fort Frances – Weather – A rainfall warning continues for Fort Frances today as heavy rain and strong winds persist. Here’s your comprehensive weather forecast for today and the upcoming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : 10.9°C

: 10.9°C Wind : North-northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 42 km/h

: North-northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 42 km/h Pressure : 99.5 kPa (falling)

: 99.5 kPa (falling) Humidity : 93%

: 93% Observed at : Fort Frances, 5:00 AM CDT

: Fort Frances, 5:00 AM CDT Condition: Not observed

The morning starts with high humidity and temperatures just below 11°C. Winds are strong from the north-northwest, contributing to the challenging weather conditions.

Forecast

Heavy rain will continue throughout the day with total rainfall amounts between 50 and 80 mm. Winds will gust up to 70 km/h from the north, shifting to westerly this afternoon and diminishing in the evening. The rain will taper off to light rain by the afternoon and end in the evening. The high temperature will be 11°C, with a low UV index of 1.

Hazards

Heavy Rain : Expect significant rainfall leading to potential flash floods and water pooling on roads.

: Expect significant rainfall leading to potential flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong Winds : Gusts up to 70 km/h may cause damage and toss loose objects.

: Gusts up to 70 km/h may cause damage and toss loose objects. Flooding : Consult local authorities for updates on potential flooding and safety measures.

: Consult local authorities for updates on potential flooding and safety measures. Driving Visibility: Reduced visibility due to heavy downpours; drive cautiously and be prepared to stop.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Winds will decrease from northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low will be 2°C.

Working to the Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 23:

Day : Mainly cloudy with clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the morning. The high will be 15°C, with a high UV index of 6.

: Mainly cloudy with clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the morning. The high will be 15°C, with a high UV index of 6. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 4°C.

Friday, May 24:

Day : Cloudy with a high of 9°C.

: Cloudy with a high of 9°C. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 6°C.

Saturday, May 25:

Day : Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 12°C.

: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 12°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Waterproof clothing, a raincoat, and sturdy boots are essential to stay dry and warm. Dress warmly as temperatures will remain cool.

: Waterproof clothing, a raincoat, and sturdy boots are essential to stay dry and warm. Dress warmly as temperatures will remain cool. Tonight : A warm coat and layers to keep warm as temperatures drop to 2°C.

: A warm coat and layers to keep warm as temperatures drop to 2°C. Tomorrow : Layered clothing for the cool day, with a jacket for the mix of sun and cloud.

: Layered clothing for the cool day, with a jacket for the mix of sun and cloud. Friday : Warm layers and a waterproof outer layer for potential evening showers.

: Warm layers and a waterproof outer layer for potential evening showers. Saturday: Similar to Friday, with waterproof gear for the expected showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Fort Frances can experience rapid weather changes due to its location in northwestern Ontario? Strong low-pressure systems often bring significant rainfall and gusty winds, as seen today.

Stay safe and keep updated with the latest weather information for Fort Frances!