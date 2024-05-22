KENORA – WEATHER – A rainfall warning is still in effect for Kenora today, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Here’s a detailed forecast for the day and the upcoming days to help you stay prepared.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : 9.5°C

: 9.5°C Wind : North at 26 km/h, gusting to 44 km/h

: North at 26 km/h, gusting to 44 km/h Pressure : 100.1 kPa (falling)

: 100.1 kPa (falling) Humidity : 99%

: 99% Visibility : 13 km

: 13 km Observed at : Kenora Airport, 5:00 AM CDT

: Kenora Airport, 5:00 AM CDT Condition: Rain

The morning starts with heavy rain and high humidity, with a temperature of approximately 10°C. Winds are strong from the north, creating challenging weather conditions.

Forecast

Heavy rain will continue throughout the day, with total rainfall amounts ranging from 50 to 80 mm. Winds will gust up to 70 km/h from the north, shifting to westerly in the afternoon before tapering off in the evening. The rain will reduce to light showers by the afternoon and end by the evening. The high temperature will be 10°C, with a low UV index of 1.

Hazards

Heavy Rain : Expect significant rainfall leading to potential flash floods and water pooling on roads.

: Expect significant rainfall leading to potential flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong Winds : Gusts up to 70 km/h may cause damage and toss loose objects.

: Gusts up to 70 km/h may cause damage and toss loose objects. Flooding : Consult local authorities for updates on potential flooding and safety measures.

: Consult local authorities for updates on potential flooding and safety measures. Driving Visibility: Reduced visibility due to heavy downpours; drive cautiously and be prepared to stop.

Tonight

Tonight, it will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the evening. Winds will decrease from north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, to light winds after midnight, eventually becoming northwest at 20 km/h by morning. The low will be 2°C.

Working to the Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 23:

Day : Cloudy in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 11°C, with a high UV index of 6.

: Cloudy in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 11°C, with a high UV index of 6. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 4°C.

Friday, May 24:

Day : Cloudy with a high of 8°C.

: Cloudy with a high of 8°C. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 5°C.

Saturday, May 25:

Day : Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 12°C.

: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 12°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Waterproof clothing, a raincoat, and sturdy boots are essential to stay dry and warm. Dress warmly as temperatures will remain cool.

: Waterproof clothing, a raincoat, and sturdy boots are essential to stay dry and warm. Dress warmly as temperatures will remain cool. Tonight : A warm coat and layers to keep warm as temperatures drop to 2°C.

: A warm coat and layers to keep warm as temperatures drop to 2°C. Tomorrow : Layered clothing for the cool day, with a jacket for the mix of sun and cloud.

: Layered clothing for the cool day, with a jacket for the mix of sun and cloud. Friday : Warm layers and a waterproof outer layer for potential evening showers.

: Warm layers and a waterproof outer layer for potential evening showers. Saturday: Similar to Friday, with waterproof gear for the expected showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kenora can experience rapid weather changes due to its location in northwestern Ontario? Strong low-pressure systems often bring significant rainfall and gusty winds, as seen today.

Stay safe and keep updated with the latest weather information for Kenora!