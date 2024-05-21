WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Good morning, Winnipeg! As we begin Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the weather is starting off mostly cloudy with cool temperatures. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport:

Temperature : 6.3°C

: 6.3°C Wind : Northeast at 8 km/h

: Northeast at 8 km/h Pressure : 101.3 kPa (falling)

: 101.3 kPa (falling) Humidity : 99%

: 99% Dew Point : 6.1°C

: 6.1°C Visibility: 24 km

Forecast

For today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with winds shifting to the north at 20 km/h near noon. The high will be 19°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Winds will remain north at 20 km/h. The low will be around 10°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Daytime : Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be 16°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be 16°C, with a moderate UV index of 5. Nighttime: Clear skies with a low of 3°C.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Daytime : Sunny with a high of 14°C.

: Sunny with a high of 14°C. Nighttime: Clear skies with a low of 2°C.

Friday, May 24, 2024

Daytime : A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 13°C.

: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 13°C. Nighttime: Increasing cloudiness with a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Light layers are recommended to adjust for the cooler morning and warmer afternoon. Sunscreen and sunglasses are necessary due to the high UV index.

: Light layers are recommended to adjust for the cooler morning and warmer afternoon. Sunscreen and sunglasses are necessary due to the high UV index. Tomorrow : Prepare for cooler temperatures and potential showers with a waterproof jacket and layers.

: Prepare for cooler temperatures and potential showers with a waterproof jacket and layers. Thursday : Dress warmly with layers for the cool morning temperatures and sunny afternoon.

: Dress warmly with layers for the cool morning temperatures and sunny afternoon. Friday: Layered clothing will be ideal to adjust to the mix of sun and clouds.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg is known for its extreme weather variations? From hot summers to frigid winters, the city’s weather can change drastically, making it one of the most weather-diverse cities in Canada.