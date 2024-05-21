Dryden – Weather – Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! A special weather statement is in effect for the area, with heavy rain and strong winds expected midweek. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:23 AM CDT, observed at Dryden Airport:

Temperature : 7.0°C

: 7.0°C Wind : East at 8 km/h

: East at 8 km/h Pressure : 101.3 kPa

: 101.3 kPa Humidity : 100%

: 100% Dew Point : 7.0°C

: 7.0°C Visibility : 10 km

: 10 km Condition: Mist

Forecast

For today, expect mainly sunny skies this morning with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Rain will begin later in the day. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will become north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late this afternoon. The high will be 19°C, and the UV index is high at 7.

Tonight

Tonight, expect rain at times heavy with amounts between 40 to 50 mm. Winds will increase to northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and further increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h late this evening. The low will be 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Daytime : Rain at times heavy with amounts between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be strong from the north at 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, becoming northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h in the afternoon. The temperature will fall to 3°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1.

: Rain at times heavy with amounts between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be strong from the north at 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, becoming northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h in the afternoon. The temperature will fall to 3°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1. Nighttime: Periods of rain will continue with a low of 1°C.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 7°C.

: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 7°C. Nighttime: Clear skies with a low of -1°C.

Friday, May 24, 2024

Daytime : Sunny with a high of 17°C.

: Sunny with a high of 17°C. Nighttime: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Light layers for the morning, and waterproof gear for the afternoon and evening due to the expected rain. An umbrella or raincoat is recommended.

: Light layers for the morning, and waterproof gear for the afternoon and evening due to the expected rain. An umbrella or raincoat is recommended. Tomorrow : Waterproof clothing and sturdy outerwear to protect against heavy rain and strong winds.

: Waterproof clothing and sturdy outerwear to protect against heavy rain and strong winds. Thursday : Layered clothing to adjust for cooler temperatures and potential showers.

: Layered clothing to adjust for cooler temperatures and potential showers. Friday: Comfortable layers for sunny weather and potential evening showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Dryden and Vermilion Bay experience some of the highest levels of annual precipitation in the region? The spring season often brings significant rainfall, making it crucial to stay updated with local weather forecasts during this period.