Thunder Bay – Weather – Good morning, Thunder Bay! A special weather statement is in effect for the area, predicting heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, observed at Thunder Bay Airport:

Temperature : 7.5°C

: 7.5°C Wind : NNW at 4 km/h

: NNW at 4 km/h Pressure : 101.2 kPa (rising)

: 101.2 kPa (rising) Humidity : 92%

: 92% Dew Point : 6.3°C

: 6.3°C Visibility : 32 km

: 32 km Condition: Partly Cloudy

Forecast

For today, expect partly cloudy skies in the morning with increasing cloudiness by the afternoon. Rain will begin later in the day as the strong low pressure system approaches. The high will be 15°C, and the UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight

Tonight, heavy rain is expected with amounts between 30 to 40 mm. Winds will increase significantly, with gusts up to 70 km/h. The low will be 8°C.

This Week’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Daytime : Heavy rain continues with total rainfall amounts between 30 to 60 mm. Winds will be strong, gusting up to 70 km/h. The temperature will remain steady near 8°C. The UV index will be low at 1.

: Heavy rain continues with total rainfall amounts between 30 to 60 mm. Winds will be strong, gusting up to 70 km/h. The temperature will remain steady near 8°C. The UV index will be low at 1. Nighttime: Periods of rain will continue with a low of 3°C.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Daytime : Rain will taper to scattered showers in the morning. The high will be 11°C.

: Rain will taper to scattered showers in the morning. The high will be 11°C. Nighttime: Clear skies with a low of 1°C.

Friday, May 24, 2024

Daytime : Sunny with a high of 16°C.

: Sunny with a high of 16°C. Nighttime: Increasing cloudiness with a 60 percent chance of showers. Low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Light layers for the morning and waterproof gear for the afternoon and evening due to the expected rain. An umbrella or raincoat is essential.

: Light layers for the morning and waterproof gear for the afternoon and evening due to the expected rain. An umbrella or raincoat is essential. Tomorrow : Waterproof clothing and sturdy outerwear to protect against heavy rain and strong winds.

: Waterproof clothing and sturdy outerwear to protect against heavy rain and strong winds. Thursday : Layered clothing for cooler temperatures and potential showers.

: Layered clothing for cooler temperatures and potential showers. Friday: Comfortable layers for sunny weather and potential evening showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay’s location near Lake Superior often leads to significant weather variability? The lake’s influence can bring sudden changes in weather, making it crucial to stay updated with local forecasts, especially during stormy seasons.