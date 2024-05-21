THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Travelling across Thunder Bay from Westfort to Current River used to be one bus.

Now, Thunder Bay Transit has announced the route will change.

SERVICE ALERT: #1 MAINLINE

Effective Sunday May 19, 2024, Route 1 Mainline will be divided into 3 individual routes:

Route 1 Mainline will operate between Waterfront Terminal and City Hall Terminal

Route 1 Mainline (to Current River) changes to Route 17 Current River and will operate North of Waterfront Terminal to Current River