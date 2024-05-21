THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Travelling across Thunder Bay from Westfort to Current River used to be one bus.
Now, Thunder Bay Transit has announced the route will change.
SERVICE ALERT: #1 MAINLINE
Effective Sunday May 19, 2024, Route 1 Mainline will be divided into 3 individual routes:
Route 1 Mainline will operate between Waterfront Terminal and City Hall Terminal
Route 1 Mainline (to Current River) changes to Route 17 Current River and will operate North of Waterfront Terminal to Current River
Route 1 Mainline (to Westfort) changes to Route 18 Westfort and will operate south of City Hall to Westfort