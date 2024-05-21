Thunder Bay Transit Shifts #1 Mainline Route into Three Routes

By
NetNewsLedger
-
7704
transit

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Travelling across Thunder Bay from Westfort to Current River used to be one bus.

Now, Thunder Bay Transit has announced the route will change.

SERVICE ALERT: #1 MAINLINE
Effective Sunday May 19, 2024, Route 1 Mainline will be divided into 3 individual routes:
Route 1 Mainline will operate between Waterfront Terminal and City Hall Terminal
Route 1 Mainline (to Current River) changes to Route 17 Current River and will operate North of Waterfront Terminal to Current River
Route 1 Mainline (to Westfort) changes to Route 18 Westfort and will operate south of City Hall to Westfort
Previous articleThunder Bay Weather: Special Weather Statement in Effect Calls for Heavy Rain
Next articleThe Essential Guide to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with Procom
NetNewsLedger
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but we are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR