Weather Update for Thunder Bay
Rainfall Warning in Effect
THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The City of Thunder Bay is currently under a rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada. This warning indicates that heavy rain and strong winds are expected to commence late today and persist through Wednesday evening.
Hazardous Conditions Expected
Total Rainfall Amounts: Near 50 mm
Wind Gusts: Up to 70 km/h
Timing of Weather Events
- Start: Late this afternoon or this evening
- Duration: Continuing through Wednesday evening
Detailed Discussion
A potent low-pressure system is approaching Thunder Bay, set to bring significant rainfall and strong winds. The heavy rain is forecasted to begin late today, intensifying overnight. This weather system will also produce strong easterly winds, with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h by late today. These winds are expected to shift to a southerly direction overnight and then gradually diminish by Wednesday evening.
The heavy rainfall will taper off to lighter rain by Wednesday afternoon, eventually ceasing by Wednesday evening. Given the intensity of the anticipated rainfall and wind, there are several precautionary measures to consider.
Precautionary Measures
- Secure Loose Objects: High winds may toss loose objects, causing potential injury or damage.
- Prepare for Utility Outages: Strong winds may lead to utility disruptions.
- Flooding Concerns: Monitor local advisories from the Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For the latest updates on potential flooding, visit Ontario.ca/floods.
Current Weather Conditions in Thunder Bay
Temperature: 12°C
Wind: East at 20 km/h
Barometric Pressure: 1012 hPa and falling
Humidity: 85%
Historic Temperature Records for May 21
- Highest Temperature: 30.0°C (1975)
- Lowest Temperature: -3.0°C (1966)
Weather Forecast for Today and Tomorrow
Today
Conditions: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain beginning late afternoon
High: 15°C
Wind: East at 20 km/h, increasing to gusts of 70 km/h late in the day
Rainfall: Near 50 mm
Tonight
Conditions: Heavy rain continuing, strong winds
Low: 9°C
Wind: Easterly gusts up to 70 km/h, shifting to southerly overnight
Rainfall: Continued heavy rain
Tomorrow (Wednesday)
Conditions: Light rain tapering off by afternoon, overcast skies
High: 14°C
Wind: Southerly in the morning, diminishing by evening
Rainfall: Light rain in the morning