Weather Update for Thunder Bay

Rainfall Warning in Effect

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The City of Thunder Bay is currently under a rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada. This warning indicates that heavy rain and strong winds are expected to commence late today and persist through Wednesday evening.

Hazardous Conditions Expected

Total Rainfall Amounts: Near 50 mm

Wind Gusts: Up to 70 km/h

Timing of Weather Events

Start : Late this afternoon or this evening

: Late this afternoon or this evening Duration: Continuing through Wednesday evening

Detailed Discussion

A potent low-pressure system is approaching Thunder Bay, set to bring significant rainfall and strong winds. The heavy rain is forecasted to begin late today, intensifying overnight. This weather system will also produce strong easterly winds, with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h by late today. These winds are expected to shift to a southerly direction overnight and then gradually diminish by Wednesday evening.

The heavy rainfall will taper off to lighter rain by Wednesday afternoon, eventually ceasing by Wednesday evening. Given the intensity of the anticipated rainfall and wind, there are several precautionary measures to consider.

Precautionary Measures

Secure Loose Objects : High winds may toss loose objects, causing potential injury or damage.

: High winds may toss loose objects, causing potential injury or damage. Prepare for Utility Outages : Strong winds may lead to utility disruptions.

: Strong winds may lead to utility disruptions. Flooding Concerns: Monitor local advisories from the Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For the latest updates on potential flooding, visit Ontario.ca/floods.

Current Weather Conditions in Thunder Bay

Temperature: 12°C

Wind: East at 20 km/h

Barometric Pressure: 1012 hPa and falling

Humidity: 85%

Historic Temperature Records for May 21

Highest Temperature : 30.0°C (1975)

: 30.0°C (1975) Lowest Temperature: -3.0°C (1966)

Weather Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today

Conditions: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain beginning late afternoon

High: 15°C

Wind: East at 20 km/h, increasing to gusts of 70 km/h late in the day

Rainfall: Near 50 mm

Tonight

Conditions: Heavy rain continuing, strong winds

Low: 9°C

Wind: Easterly gusts up to 70 km/h, shifting to southerly overnight

Rainfall: Continued heavy rain

Tomorrow (Wednesday)

Conditions: Light rain tapering off by afternoon, overcast skies

High: 14°C

Wind: Southerly in the morning, diminishing by evening

Rainfall: Light rain in the morning