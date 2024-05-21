SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Good morning, Sioux Lookout! As we start Tuesday, May 21, 2024, a Special Weather Statement is in effect. Be prepared for heavy rain and strong winds starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, observed at Sioux Lookout Airport:

Temperature : 6.9°C

: 6.9°C Wind : North-northeast at 4 km/h

: North-northeast at 4 km/h Pressure : 101.2 kPa (falling)

: 101.2 kPa (falling) Humidity : 100%

: 100% Dew Point : 6.9°C

: 6.9°C Visibility: 24 km

Forecast

For today, expect a mix of sun and clouds, becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will pick up, becoming northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late this afternoon. The high will be 19°C, with a high UV index of 7.

Tonight

Tonight, the weather will turn cloudy with heavy rain beginning in the evening. Expect rainfall amounts between 30 to 40 mm. Winds will increase to northeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. The low will be around 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Daytime : Expect heavy rain, which will become mixed with snow in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be strong, from the north at 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, then shifting to northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon. The temperature will fall to 2°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1.

: Expect heavy rain, which will become mixed with snow in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be strong, from the north at 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, then shifting to northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon. The temperature will fall to 2°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1. Nighttime: Periods of rain will continue with a low temperature of 1°C.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 7°C.

: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 7°C. Nighttime: Skies will clear, and the temperature will drop to a low of -1°C.

Friday, May 24, 2024

Daytime : Sunny skies will prevail with a high of 16°C.

: Sunny skies will prevail with a high of 16°C. Nighttime: Increasing cloudiness with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low will be 8°C.

Special Weather Statement

Hazards

Rainfall : Total amounts between 30 to 60 mm.

: Total amounts between 30 to 60 mm. Wind Gusts : Northeasterly gusts up to 70 km/h.

: Northeasterly gusts up to 70 km/h. Snowfall: Possible accumulation Thursday morning.

Timing

Start : Tuesday night.

: Tuesday night. End: Thursday morning.

Discussion

A strong low-pressure system is expected to track over Lake Superior on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Sioux Lookout. Rain will begin Tuesday night near Lake Superior and spread northwards, reaching Pickle Lake by Wednesday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 60 mm are possible, but the exact location of the low-pressure system remains uncertain. By Thursday morning, rain may mix with or change to snow, with a few centimeters of accumulation possible.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Layered clothing to adjust for changing temperatures. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the high UV index. Keep a rain jacket handy for the evening rain.

: Layered clothing to adjust for changing temperatures. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the high UV index. Keep a rain jacket handy for the evening rain. Tomorrow : Waterproof and windproof outerwear is essential due to heavy rain and strong winds. Prepare for cold temperatures in the afternoon.

: Waterproof and windproof outerwear is essential due to heavy rain and strong winds. Prepare for cold temperatures in the afternoon. Thursday: Dress warmly and in layers. Waterproof outerwear will be necessary due to the potential for showers and snow.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout’s weather can be significantly impacted by its proximity to Lake Superior? This large body of water can create unique weather patterns, leading to rapid changes and sometimes extreme conditions.