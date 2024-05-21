Weather Alerts for Northwestern Ontario

Widespread Rainfall Warnings

Dryden – Weather – Several areas in Northwestern Ontario, including Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Seine River, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Rossport, Armstrong, and Gull Bay, are currently under rainfall warnings. Environment Canada has issued these warnings due to anticipated heavy rain and strong winds beginning late today and continuing through Wednesday evening.

Hazardous Weather Conditions

Total Rainfall Amounts: 50 to 80 mm

Wind Gusts: Up to 70 km/h

Timing of Weather Events

Start : Late this afternoon or evening

: Late this afternoon or evening Duration: Continuing through Wednesday evening

Detailed Discussion

A powerful low-pressure system is moving into Northwestern Ontario, bringing significant rainfall and strong winds. The heavy rain is expected to start late today, intensifying through the night. Strong northerly winds, gusting up to 70 km/h, will accompany the rain. These winds will shift to a westerly direction by Wednesday afternoon before diminishing Wednesday evening.

The heavy rain will gradually decrease to lighter rain by Wednesday afternoon, ending by the evening. Due to the intensity of the rainfall and wind, several precautionary measures are advised.

Precautionary Measures

Secure Loose Objects : Strong winds can displace loose objects, causing potential injury or damage.

: Strong winds can displace loose objects, causing potential injury or damage. Prepare for Utility Outages : High winds may lead to power disruptions.

: High winds may lead to power disruptions. Monitor Flooding: Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Stay updated with local advisories from the Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For more information, visit Ontario.ca/floods.

Driving Safety

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop.