Daily updates on wildland fire status in the Northwest Region

No New Fires Reported

As of the late afternoon of May 21, there have been no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region.

Current Active Fire

There is one active wildland fire in the Northwest Region:

Dryden 5 (DRY005) – This fire is located about 20 kilometers west of Ignace, near Highway 17 by Raleigh Falls. The fire covers 9.5 hectares and is currently under control.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northwest Region, with some high hazard pockets in the southern half. A weather system moving through Northwestern Ontario tonight and tomorrow is expected to bring heavy rains, reducing the fire hazard.

Outdoor Burning Regulations

The Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution when conducting outdoor burns. For yard waste and woody debris disposal, consider composting or using local landfills. If burning is necessary, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have sufficient tools and water to contain the fire on-site.

Review the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for safe outdoor burning practices.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, dial 9-1-1.