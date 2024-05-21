Daily updates on wildland fire status in the Northeast Region

Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations in Effect

As of May 21, Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now in effect for the Northeast Fire Region. Daily media updates will be provided.

Current Wildland Fires

There are currently seven active wildland fires in the Northeast Region:

Chapleau 2 (CHA002) – This 2.7-hectare fire, located about 13 kilometers southwest of the intersection of Highways 101 and 129, is under control. An aerial fire suppression team and two FireRanger crews have made significant progress. Sault Ste Marie 3 (SAU003) – This 9-hectare fire, located approximately 2.5 kilometers west of Highway 108 and 3.5 kilometers south of Mississagi Provincial Park, is under control. Three crews and an aerial suppression team are on-site, and the fire is responding well to suppression efforts. Timmins 1 (TIM001) – This 0.7-hectare fire, located on the south shore of Little Wizard Lake about 6 kilometers west of Gogama, is under control. Timmins 2 (TIM002) – This 1-hectare fire, located about 2 kilometers east of the Redstone River, southeast of Timmins, is under control. Sudbury 5 (SUD005) – This 1.2-hectare fire, located 0.5 kilometers east of Hachey Lake, is under control. Sudbury 7 (SUD007) – This 0.8-hectare fire, located on the northwest arm of Armstrong Lake, 15 kilometers southwest of Windy Lake Provincial Park, is under control.

New Fire Reported

One new wildland fire was reported today in the Northeast Region:

Sudbury 8 (SUD008) – This 1-hectare fire, located 5 kilometers west of Highway 144 and 6 kilometers south of Halfway Lake Provincial Park, is not yet under control.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The fire hazard is low to moderate in areas south of Elliot Lake and Sudbury. North of these areas, the fire hazard ranges from moderate to high, with some spots showing extreme fire hazard.

Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution when conducting outdoor burns. For yard waste and woody debris disposal, consider composting or using local landfills. If burning is necessary, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have sufficient tools and water to contain the fire on-site.

Review the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for safe outdoor burning practices.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, dial 9-1-1.