Good morning to the communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake! As we begin Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the weather is starting off cool and misty. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:08 AM CDT, observed at Big Trout Lake Airport:

Temperature : 2.6°C

: 2.6°C Wind : West at 4 km/h

: West at 4 km/h Pressure : 101.5 kPa

: 101.5 kPa Humidity : 100%

: 100% Dew Point : 2.6°C

: 2.6°C Visibility: 3 km (misty conditions)

Forecast

For today, expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. The high will be 12°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight

Tonight will remain cloudy with winds becoming northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the evening. The low will be around 2°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, turning into periods of rain by the morning. Winds will increase to northeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high will be 4°C, with a low UV index of 2.

: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, turning into periods of rain by the morning. Winds will increase to northeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high will be 4°C, with a low UV index of 2. Nighttime: Continued cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. The low will be -1°C.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy conditions will persist, with a high of 9°C.

: Cloudy conditions will persist, with a high of 9°C. Nighttime: Clear skies are expected, with a low of -1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Dress warmly in layers to stay comfortable in the cool and misty conditions. Waterproof outerwear is recommended due to the chance of showers or drizzle.

: Dress warmly in layers to stay comfortable in the cool and misty conditions. Waterproof outerwear is recommended due to the chance of showers or drizzle. Tomorrow : Ensure you have a raincoat and warm layers to handle the windy, rainy, and cooler temperatures.

: Ensure you have a raincoat and warm layers to handle the windy, rainy, and cooler temperatures. Thursday: Layers are still recommended, with a focus on warm clothing for the cooler temperatures, especially in the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the high humidity and misty conditions seen today are common in spring when temperatures are still low, and moisture levels are high? This can lead to reduced visibility, so be cautious while traveling.