Good morning, Fort Frances! As we start Tuesday, May 21, 2024, a special weather statement is in effect for the area, with heavy rain and strong winds expected midweek. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
As of 5:00 AM CDT, observed at Fort Frances:
- Temperature: 7.9°C
- Wind: Northwest at 4 km/h
- Pressure: 101.3 kPa (falling)
- Humidity: 98%
- Dew Point: 7.6°C
- Condition: Not observed
Forecast
For today, expect cloudy skies with rain beginning late this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will become north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 18°C, and the UV index is moderate at 5.
Tonight
Tonight, expect heavy rain with amounts between 40 to 50 mm. Winds will increase to north at 20 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and further increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h before morning. The low will be 8°C.
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Daytime: Rain at times heavy with amounts between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be strong from the north at 50 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h. The temperature will remain steady near 8°C. The UV index will be low at 1.
- Nighttime: Periods of rain will continue with a low of 3°C.
Thursday, May 23, 2024
- Daytime: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 11°C.
- Nighttime: Clear skies with a low around 0°C.
Friday, May 24, 2024
- Daytime: Increasing cloudiness with a high of 16°C.
- Nighttime: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 8°C.
Wardrobe Recommendations
- Today: Light layers for the morning, and waterproof gear for the afternoon and evening due to the expected rain. An umbrella or raincoat is recommended.
- Tomorrow: Waterproof clothing and sturdy outerwear to protect against heavy rain and strong winds.
- Thursday: Layered clothing to adjust for cooler temperatures and potential showers.
- Friday: Comfortable layers for increasing cloudiness and potential showers in the evening.
Weather Trivia
Did you know that Fort Frances experiences a significant amount of rainfall during the spring season? The heaviest rainfall typically occurs in May, making it crucial to stay updated with local weather forecasts during this period.