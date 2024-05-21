May 21 2024 – Fort Frances Special Weather Statement in Effect – Heavy Rain Starting Tonight into Wednesday

Weather Update Rain Boots and Umbrella

Good morning, Fort Frances! As we start Tuesday, May 21, 2024, a special weather statement is in effect for the area, with heavy rain and strong winds expected midweek. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, observed at Fort Frances:

  • Temperature: 7.9°C
  • Wind: Northwest at 4 km/h
  • Pressure: 101.3 kPa (falling)
  • Humidity: 98%
  • Dew Point: 7.6°C
  • Condition: Not observed

Forecast

For today, expect cloudy skies with rain beginning late this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will become north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 18°C, and the UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight

Tonight, expect heavy rain with amounts between 40 to 50 mm. Winds will increase to north at 20 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and further increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h before morning. The low will be 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

  • Daytime: Rain at times heavy with amounts between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be strong from the north at 50 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h. The temperature will remain steady near 8°C. The UV index will be low at 1.
  • Nighttime: Periods of rain will continue with a low of 3°C.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

  • Daytime: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 11°C.
  • Nighttime: Clear skies with a low around 0°C.

Friday, May 24, 2024

  • Daytime: Increasing cloudiness with a high of 16°C.
  • Nighttime: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

  • Today: Light layers for the morning, and waterproof gear for the afternoon and evening due to the expected rain. An umbrella or raincoat is recommended.
  • Tomorrow: Waterproof clothing and sturdy outerwear to protect against heavy rain and strong winds.
  • Thursday: Layered clothing to adjust for cooler temperatures and potential showers.
  • Friday: Comfortable layers for increasing cloudiness and potential showers in the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Fort Frances experiences a significant amount of rainfall during the spring season? The heaviest rainfall typically occurs in May, making it crucial to stay updated with local weather forecasts during this period.

