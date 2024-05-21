KENORA – WEATHER – Good morning, Lake of the Woods and Kenora! As we start Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the weather is clear and cool. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, observed at Kenora Airport:

Temperature : 7.9°C

: 7.9°C Wind : North at 2 km/h

: North at 2 km/h Pressure : 101.2 kPa (falling)

: 101.2 kPa (falling) Humidity : 91%

: 91% Dew Point : 6.5°C

: 6.5°C Visibility : 32 km

: 32 km Condition: Mainly clear

Forecast

For today, expect mainly clear skies with light winds from the north at 2 km/h. The high will be 20°C, and the UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight

Tonight will remain mainly clear with a low of 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Daytime : Mainly sunny with a high of 22°C. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 km/h. The UV index will be high at 6.

: Mainly sunny with a high of 22°C. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 km/h. The UV index will be high at 6. Nighttime: Clear skies with a low of 10°C.

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Daytime : Partly cloudy with a high of 21°C. Winds will shift to the southwest at 15 km/h. The UV index remains high at 6.

: Partly cloudy with a high of 21°C. Winds will shift to the southwest at 15 km/h. The UV index remains high at 6. Nighttime: Increasing cloudiness with a low of 12°C.

Friday, May 24, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 19°C.

: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 19°C. Nighttime: Showers continuing with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today : Light layers are recommended for the cool morning temperatures, and lighter clothing for the warm afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are advisable due to the moderate UV index.

: Light layers are recommended for the cool morning temperatures, and lighter clothing for the warm afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are advisable due to the moderate UV index. Tomorrow : Similar to today, light layers for the morning and comfortable, breathable clothing for the afternoon warmth.

: Similar to today, light layers for the morning and comfortable, breathable clothing for the afternoon warmth. Thursday: Prepare for partly cloudy conditions with layers that can be adjusted for changing temperatures.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Lake of the Woods is known for its microclimates? The vast expanse of the lake can lead to varying weather conditions in different parts of the region, making local forecasts crucial for accurate weather planning.