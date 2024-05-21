Be advised: This report includes details of violence and trauma that may be distressing. Please prioritize your well-being when deciding to engage with this content.

Incident Summary:

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On the evening of May 17, 2024, at around 7:45 p.m., Winnipeg Police Service responded to an emergency call at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Sargent Avenue. An adult female had been reported stabbed.

Police Response and Investigation:

Central District General Patrol officers arrived promptly and found the victim, who had sustained severe injuries from the stabbing. Officers administered emergency medical care until paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An adult male suspect was arrested at the scene without incident. The Homicide Unit has since taken over the investigation and identified the victim as 37-year-old Rachel Muswagon, a member of Norway House Cree Nation residing in Winnipeg. Her family has been notified.

Suspect Details:

Dustin Cody Swampy, 29, has been charged with Second Degree Murder and remains in custody. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other.