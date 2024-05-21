The world is changing, and there’s never been more pressure on the wealthiest individuals and organisations to lead the way.

Concerns about climate change reach new heights each year, with almost every natural disaster followed by calls for us all to take better care of the Earth.

It’s going to require significant investment, but also a shift in exactly how that money is invested. Green finance is seen as one of the answers and seen a surge in popularity with portfolio holders.

Green bonds and sustainable investments

Green bonds allow you to invest in projects that aim to positively impact the environment and make the global economy more sustainable. Several institutions can issue green bonds:

Governments : If a country is seeking investment for environmental projects in their territory, they can issue green bonds.

: If a country is seeking investment for environmental projects in their territory, they can issue green bonds. Supranational : An organisation containing the governments of multiple countries, such as the EU.

: An organisation containing the governments of multiple countries, such as the EU. Subnational : Entities at the level below the national government, covering a specific region or city.

: Entities at the level below the national government, covering a specific region or city. Corporate: Businesses at the head of environmental projects.

One of the major benefits of green bonds is that your returns will be made clear at the outset.

Advantages of green financing

If you’d prefer to take on a little more risk in a bid to earn a better ROI, green financing may be more suitable. It’s like green bonds in that you will be helping to fund an environmentally beneficial project, but you won’t have to wait as long for your returns.

Making people aware of your involvement in green financing can enhance your reputation and add value to your business.

Aligning investments with net-zero goals

The importance of pushing towards net zero carbon emissions has ratcheted up in recent years, with 2023 having been declared the hottest year on record.

It’s about more than just selling off carbon-producing assets, though, because that won’t stop those emissions from entering the atmosphere in the short term. There has to be a long-term focus on moving towards cleaner energy and working with more sustainable enterprises.

Impact of green investments on economic growth

Consumers have become more environmentally conscious in recent years. While everyone loves a bargain, the consensus is that now cannot come at the expense of the planet or another human.

It’s therefore important for further innovation and investment in green technology so that the shift in demand can be met. This will not only be of benefit to everyday consumers but there will also be new job opportunities and economic growth.