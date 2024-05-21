THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Rainfall Warning issued earlier this afternoon has also resulted a Flood Watch.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for the Lakehead Region including: City of Thunder Bay, Municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah and the Townships of O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority advises that 20 to 40 millimetres of precipitation is forecasted over the next 24 hours. There is also potential for thunderstorms producing an additional 25 to 50 millimetres of precipitation. Localized thunderstorms may also occur which could result in higher amounts in some areas.

Area watercourses are expected to rise in response to any rainfall. The public is advised to pay attention to local forecasts, and exercise caution in and around area waterways. High flows and unstable slippery banks could be dangerous. Additionally, never drive through a flooded road.

A Flood Watch is issued when the assessed conditions indicate that the potential for flooding exists. Authority Staff will continue to monitor conditions as part of its flood forecasting and warning program.

This message will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024.