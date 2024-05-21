THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A southern Ontario man faces several charges after being arrested in Thunder Bay and found in possession of a loaded handgun, suspected cocaine, and fentanyl.
Investigation Details
Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit conducted an investigation identifying a male suspect believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities. The investigation determined that the suspect was expected to arrive in Thunder Bay on Saturday, May 18.
Arrest and Seizure
The suspect was located and arrested by members of the Intelligence Unit and Emergency Task Unit at approximately 10 a.m. on May 18. During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a loaded handgun, along with quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $78,000.
Charges
Dontae Richards, 27, of Brampton, is facing several charges, including:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Transporting a Firearm in a Careless Manner
- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device
- Breach of a Release Order
Court Appearance
Richards appeared in court and has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date pending.