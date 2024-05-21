THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A southern Ontario man faces several charges after being arrested in Thunder Bay and found in possession of a loaded handgun, suspected cocaine, and fentanyl.

Investigation Details

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit conducted an investigation identifying a male suspect believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities. The investigation determined that the suspect was expected to arrive in Thunder Bay on Saturday, May 18.

Arrest and Seizure

The suspect was located and arrested by members of the Intelligence Unit and Emergency Task Unit at approximately 10 a.m. on May 18. During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a loaded handgun, along with quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $78,000.

Charges

Dontae Richards, 27, of Brampton, is facing several charges, including:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Transporting a Firearm in a Careless Manner

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device

Breach of a Release Order

Court Appearance

Richards appeared in court and has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date pending.