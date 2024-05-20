Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Investigation

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On May 19, 2024, around 10:45 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at Portage Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard. The accident involved a passenger vehicle and a female pedestrian.

Emergency Response and Outcome

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived promptly and transported the pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition. Sadly, she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The Traffic Division’s Collision Investigation Section is leading the investigation. Authorities are seeking any information, including video or dash camera footage, that may help understand the circumstances of the collision.

If you have any information, please contact Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.