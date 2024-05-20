Issued at 6:33 PM EDT on Monday, May 20, 2024

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected on Wednesday

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Get set to get wet! The Weather Desk is calling for significant rainfall and strong winds for Wednesday.

Hazards

Total Rainfall Amounts: 30 to 60 mm

30 to 60 mm Wind Gusts: Northeasterly winds up to 70 km/h

Timing

The weather system will impact the area from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Weather Discussion

A strong low-pressure system is forecast to move over Lake Superior on Wednesday. Rain will begin near Lake Superior on Tuesday night and spread northward, reaching Pickle Lake by Wednesday morning. Total rainfall amounts could reach up to 60 mm, though the exact path of the low-pressure system remains uncertain.

Rain is expected to taper off into scattered showers by Thursday morning. As the system approaches, rainfall warnings may be issued if necessary.

Stay Prepared

Residents should prepare for heavy rain and strong winds, which can lead to localized flooding and power outages. Secure loose objects and ensure drainage systems are clear to minimize potential impacts.