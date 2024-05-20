Issued at 6:33 PM EDT on Monday, May 20, 2024

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected on Wednesday

Atikokan – Weather – A strong low-pressure system is forecast to move over Lake Superior on Wednesday. Rain will begin near Lake Superior on Tuesday night and spread northward, reaching Pickle Lake by Wednesday morning. Total rainfall amounts could reach up to 60 mm, though the exact path of the low-pressure system remains uncertain.

Rain is expected to taper off into scattered showers by Thursday morning. Rainfall warnings may be issued as the system approaches and more details become available.

Hazards

Total Rainfall Amounts: 30 to 60 mm

30 to 60 mm Wind Gusts: Northeasterly winds up to 70 km/h

Timing

This weather system will affect the area from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Stay Prepared

Residents of Atikokan, Shebandowan, and Quetico Park should prepare for heavy rain and strong winds. These conditions can lead to localized flooding and power outages. Secure loose objects and ensure drainage systems are clear to minimize potential impacts.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger for updates as the weather system develops and more details become available.