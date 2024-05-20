Alert Ended

Toronto Weather – The Severe Thunder Storm Warning has ended as of 20:30 PM EDT.

Issued at 6:27 PM EDT on Monday, May 20, 2024

Meteorologists Track Severe Thunderstorm with Strong Winds and Hail

At 6:27 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are closely monitoring a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. The line of severe thunderstorms stretches from Acton to Kleinburg, advancing eastward at 45 km/h.

Hazard Details

Wind Gusts: Up to 90 km/h

Hail Size: Nickel-sized

Locations Impacted

This severe weather event will affect the following areas:

Brampton

Vaughan

Halton Hills

Acton

Georgetown

Woodbridge

Speyside

Norval

Hornby

Mayfield

Meadowvale

Wildfield

Malton

Kleinburg

Lester B. Pearson International Airport

Downsview

Potential Impact

Large hailstones can cause significant property damage and pose a risk of injury. Strong wind gusts may toss loose objects, damage weaker structures, snap tree branches, and even overturn large vehicles. Additionally, locally heavy rainfall is expected, which can lead to flash flooding.

Safety Recommendations

Emergency Management Ontario advises residents to take cover immediately if severe weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Stay informed and take the necessary precautions to ensure your safety.