Alert Ended
Toronto Weather – The Severe Thunder Storm Warning has ended as of 20:30 PM EDT.
Issued at 6:27 PM EDT on Monday, May 20, 2024
Meteorologists Track Severe Thunderstorm with Strong Winds and Hail
At 6:27 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are closely monitoring a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. The line of severe thunderstorms stretches from Acton to Kleinburg, advancing eastward at 45 km/h.
Hazard Details
Wind Gusts: Up to 90 km/h
Hail Size: Nickel-sized
Locations Impacted
This severe weather event will affect the following areas:
- Brampton
- Vaughan
- Halton Hills
- Acton
- Georgetown
- Woodbridge
- Speyside
- Norval
- Hornby
- Mayfield
- Meadowvale
- Wildfield
- Malton
- Kleinburg
- Lester B. Pearson International Airport
- Downsview
Potential Impact
Large hailstones can cause significant property damage and pose a risk of injury. Strong wind gusts may toss loose objects, damage weaker structures, snap tree branches, and even overturn large vehicles. Additionally, locally heavy rainfall is expected, which can lead to flash flooding.
Safety Recommendations
Emergency Management Ontario advises residents to take cover immediately if severe weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.
Stay informed and take the necessary precautions to ensure your safety.