There is currently one active wildland fire in the Northwest Region.

Dryden Fire

DRY005: Located approximately 20 km west of Ignace, adjacent to Highway 17 near Raleigh Falls. The fire has been remapped to 9.5 hectares and is now being held.

Fire Hazard Levels

: Predominantly low to moderate across the Northwest Region. High Hazard Pockets: Present in the Greenstone sector.

Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. Prefer composting or using local landfills for yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

: Fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Safety Measures: Always have adequate tools and water on site to contain the fire.

Reporting Wildland Fires

: Dial 310-FIRE. South of French or Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1.

For the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations, consult Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.