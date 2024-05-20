Current Wildfires in the Northeast Region

Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now in effect.

There are currently 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region:

Bancroft Fires

: 1.8 hectares, being held. Northeast of Hicks Lake. BAN006: 1 hectare, under control. Between Potash Lake and Hicks Lake. One crew committed.

Chapleau Fires

CHA002: 2.7 hectares, being held. Located 13 km southwest of the intersection of Highways 101 and 129. Aerial fire suppression and 2 FireRanger crews made progress.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire

SAU003: 9 hectares, being held. Located 2.5 km west of Highway 108 and 3.5 km south of Mississagi Provincial Park. Three crews committed. Responding well to suppression efforts.

Timmins Fires

: 0.7 hectares, being held. Located on the south shore of Little Wizard Lake, 6 km west of Gogama. TIM002: 1 hectare, being held. Located 2 km east of the Redstone River, southeast of Timmins.

New Fires Reported Today

: 0.3 hectares, being held. Located on the north shore of the Wolseley River, 3.5 km northeast of Noelville. SUD007: 0.2 hectares, not under control. Located on the northwest arm of Armstrong Lake, 15 km southwest of Windy Lake Provincial Park. Aerial suppression on site.

Fire Hazard Levels

: Ranges from moderate to high for most of the region. Extreme Hazard: Chapleau to Cochrane, Parry Sound to Powassan, and the north side of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. Prefer composting or using local landfills for yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

: Fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Safety Measures: Always have adequate tools and water on site to contain the fire.

Reporting Wildland Fires

: Dial 310-FIRE. South of French or Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1.

For the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations, consult Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.