Xander Schauffele nailed a clutch 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole, clinching his first major title with the lowest score in major championship history at the PGA Championship

The Olympic gold medalist now adds the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy to his collection after an electrifying week at Valhalla. Schauffele closed with a scorching 6-under 65, outlasting Bryson DeChambeau, who finished with a 64 after an exciting birdie on the par-5 18th.

In a nail-biting finish, Schauffele became the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 to win the PGA Championship with a birdie on the final hole. It took everything he had, battling mud on his ball and tricky bunker shots along the back nine. His dramatic tee shot on the 18th rolled to the edge of a bunker, forcing a gutsy 4-iron shot with his feet in the sand. He nailed the approach and set up the winning putt.

“I told myself this is my opportunity — capture it,” Schauffele said. The putt broke just enough to drop in, sending Schauffele and his caddie Austin Kaiser into a jubilant celebration.

DeChambeau, who watched the winning putt from the range, showed true sportsmanship, joining others in congratulating the new champion. “I gave it my all… Xander’s well deserving of a major championship,” he said.

Viktor Hovland, despite his strong play, missed crucial putts on the 18th and settled for third. Schauffele, with his opening round 62, tied the major championship record and finished at 21-under 263, breaking the previous record held by Brooks Koepka and Henrik Stenson.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a roller-coaster week, including a brief jail stint after a misunderstanding with police. Despite the setback, he finished strong, tying for eighth.

The week was filled with record-breaking rounds and unforgettable moments, culminating in Schauffele’s epic victory.