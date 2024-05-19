Winnipeg – Weather – Winnipeg is experiencing a mainly sunny start to the day with a current temperature of 8°C. The morning breeze is adding a chill, but temperatures are expected to rise with sunny conditions turning into a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Location: Winnipeg Richardson Int’l Airport

Detailed Forecast

Morning: Mainly sunny with a cool breeze. The WSW winds will continue to gust, making it feel brisk.

Tonight’s Forecast

Evening: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Winds will become light as they shift from the west.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Monday, May 20, 2024

Morning and Afternoon: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will remain light.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Day: Cloudy with a high of 21°C.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Day: Cloudy with a high of 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Morning: A light jacket or sweater to stay warm in the cool breeze.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport recorded its highest wind gust on June 24, 2007, reaching 104 km/h? The city’s generally sunny weather and occasional high winds make for interesting and varied weather patterns.