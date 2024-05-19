Winnipeg – Weather – Winnipeg is experiencing a mainly sunny start to the day with a current temperature of 8°C. The morning breeze is adding a chill, but temperatures are expected to rise with sunny conditions turning into a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
- Location: Winnipeg Richardson Int’l Airport
- Time: 6:00 AM CDT, Sunday, May 19, 2024
- Condition: Mainly Sunny
- Temperature: 8.1°C
- Wind: WSW at 22 km/h, gusting to 36 km/h
- Pressure: 100.8 kPa (Rising)
- Humidity: 74%
- Visibility: 24 km
Detailed Forecast
- Morning: Mainly sunny with a cool breeze. The WSW winds will continue to gust, making it feel brisk.
- Afternoon: The weather will shift to a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will blow from the west at 20 km/h.
- High: 20°C
- UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Tonight’s Forecast
- Evening: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Winds will become light as they shift from the west.
- Low: 8°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions
Monday, May 20, 2024
- Morning and Afternoon: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will remain light.
- High: 16°C
- UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
- Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 6°C.
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Day: Cloudy with a high of 21°C.
- Night: Cloudy with a low of 10°C.
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Day: Cloudy with a high of 13°C.
- Night: Cloudy with a low of 4°C.
Wardrobe Recommendations
- Morning: A light jacket or sweater to stay warm in the cool breeze.
- Afternoon: Light, comfortable clothing will be suitable as temperatures rise. Consider wearing layers to adjust to changing conditions.
- Evening: A light jacket may be needed as temperatures drop and showers are possible.
Weather Trivia
Did you know that Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport recorded its highest wind gust on June 24, 2007, reaching 104 km/h? The city’s generally sunny weather and occasional high winds make for interesting and varied weather patterns.