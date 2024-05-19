Re-entry for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo continues. Up-to-date information is available at alberta.ca/wildfire.
EDMONTON – Wildfire Update – There is an easing as the evacuation orders have been lifted. Here is the latest information on the wildfire situation in Alberta.
Current situation
- On May 18, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo lifted the state of local emergency, as well as the evacuation order for the communities of Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace. More information: www.rmwb.ca
- The MWF017 wildfire is still classified as out of control and remains approximately 5.5 km southwest of the Fort McMurray landfill and 4.5 km from the intersection of Hwy 63 and Hwy 881.
- A more accurate scan of the wildfire perimeter has resulted in a reduced area – 19,493 hectares – affected by wildfire. Fire activity was low yesterday with no growth.
- Heavy equipment operators worked overnight and continue to work on a containment line on the north and east sides of the wildfire.
- Firefighters can now access the fire line by ground transport and will work to extinguish hot spots.
- An additional 12 mm of rain fell on the fire May 18 and more rain is in the forecast. More than 40 mm of rain has fallen on the fire since May 16.
- A fire ban remains in place in the Fort McMurray, High Level and Grande Prairie Forest areas, as well as an off-highway vehicle restriction in the southern portion of the Fort McMurray Forest area. This means that the recreational use of off-highway vehicles on public land is prohibited.
- These bans are in place to limit the number of human-caused wildfires.
- There are currently 40 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta.
- Since Jan.1, there have been 329 wildfires recorded in the Forest Protection Area that have burned 28,835.7 hectares. Of these wildfires, one is classified as out of control, two are classified as being held, 15 are under control, three have been turned over and 308 are extinguished.
- Current wildfire information is available on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
Support for evacuees
- Support continues to be available to Albertans. Visit alberta.ca/emergency or call 310-4455.
- Number of people registered at evacuation centres: 3,028
- Reception centres are all closed as of May 19 at 12 p.m.
- People who are part of a mandatory evacuation order for seven or more days may be eligible to receive a one-time payment of $1,250 for each adult and an additional $500 for each child under the age of 18.
- People who left their community, but who were not part of a mandatory evacuation order, are not eligible for payment.
- More information on how to apply will be available soon on alberta.ca/emergency.
Roads and Highways
- There are currently no highway closures due to wildfires.
- Visit 511.alberta.ca for up-to-date information on road closures and travel advisories.
Health Care
- There are currently no hospital closures.
- For information on health care facilities in wildfire-threatened areas, please visit https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/news/Page14070.aspx.
Education
- All schools in Fort McMurray will be open May 21.
- Families are encouraged to contact their school authority for the most up-to-date information on learning continuity and school supports:
- Alberta Education continues to work with impacted school authorities to support students who were displaced due to the wildfire evacuations.
Alberta Emergency Alerts
- For up-to-the-minute Alberta Emergency Alert information visit Alberta Emergency Alert.
- Albertans are encouraged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app which immediately pushes all alerts out to subscribers.
Emergency Preparedness
- Get ready for emergencies and disasters by taking simple steps now.
- To be prepared, Albertans need to know what to do, where to go, and have enough supplies for a week or more. Supplies include food, water, medications and important documents. Include supplies for pets as well.
- Read more about emergency preparedness.
Wildfire Updates
- Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen will provide a weekly briefing with officials from Alberta Wildfire and the Alberta Emergency Management Agency on Thursdays at 9:30 am.