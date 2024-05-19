Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is enjoying a sunny start to the day with a current temperature of 11°C. The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day with increasing winds.

Sunday is going to be the best day of the long weekend for outside, despite the winds. Hey life gives you winds, go fly a kite.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Location: Thunder Bay Airport

Thunder Bay Airport Time: 7:00 AM EDT, Sunday, May 19, 2024

7:00 AM EDT, Sunday, May 19, 2024 Condition: Sunny

Sunny Temperature: 11.1°C

11.1°C Wind: WSW at 17 km/h

WSW at 17 km/h Pressure: 101.0 kPa (Rising)

101.0 kPa (Rising) Humidity: 62%

62% Visibility: 32 km

Detailed Forecast

Morning: Sunny skies with winds picking up, becoming west at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h.

Sunny skies with winds picking up, becoming west at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h. Afternoon: Continued sunny conditions.

Continued sunny conditions. High: 22°C

22°C UV Index: 6 (High)

Tonight’s Forecast

Evening: Clear skies initially, with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will become light by evening.

Clear skies initially, with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will become light by evening. Low: 9°C

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Monday, May 20, 2024

Morning and Afternoon: Cloudy with a high of 18°C.

Cloudy with a high of 18°C. UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

5 (Moderate) Night: Cloudy with a low of 8°C.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19°C. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Day: Showers with a high of 18°C.

Showers with a high of 18°C. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Morning: A light jacket or sweater to stay comfortable in the cool morning air.

A light jacket or sweater to stay comfortable in the cool morning air. Afternoon: Light, breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high UV index. Don’t forget sunscreen and a hat.

Light, breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high UV index. Don’t forget sunscreen and a hat. Evening: A light jacket may be needed as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay experiences more sunshine annually than many other Canadian cities, with an average of over 2,200 hours of sunshine each year. This makes it an ideal location for outdoor activities and enjoying the great outdoors.