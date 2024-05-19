Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is enjoying a sunny start to the day with a current temperature of 11°C. The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day with increasing winds.
Sunday is going to be the best day of the long weekend for outside, despite the winds. Hey life gives you winds, go fly a kite.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
- Location: Thunder Bay Airport
- Time: 7:00 AM EDT, Sunday, May 19, 2024
- Condition: Sunny
- Temperature: 11.1°C
- Wind: WSW at 17 km/h
- Pressure: 101.0 kPa (Rising)
- Humidity: 62%
- Visibility: 32 km
Detailed Forecast
- Morning: Sunny skies with winds picking up, becoming west at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h.
- Afternoon: Continued sunny conditions.
- High: 22°C
- UV Index: 6 (High)
Tonight’s Forecast
- Evening: Clear skies initially, with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will become light by evening.
- Low: 9°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions
Monday, May 20, 2024
- Morning and Afternoon: Cloudy with a high of 18°C.
- UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
- Night: Cloudy with a low of 8°C.
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19°C.
- Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Day: Showers with a high of 18°C.
- Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.
Wardrobe Recommendations
- Morning: A light jacket or sweater to stay comfortable in the cool morning air.
- Afternoon: Light, breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high UV index. Don’t forget sunscreen and a hat.
- Evening: A light jacket may be needed as temperatures drop.
Weather Trivia
Thunder Bay experiences more sunshine annually than many other Canadian cities, with an average of over 2,200 hours of sunshine each year. This makes it an ideal location for outdoor activities and enjoying the great outdoors.