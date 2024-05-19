Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services | Northeast Fire Region | May 19, 2024, 18:30

Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now in effect for the Northeast Fire Region. Media updates will be sent daily moving forward.

Northeast Region

In the past 24 hours, 10 new wildland fires have emerged in the Northeast Region, with 8 confirmed on Sunday, May 19.

Recent Fires:

Bancroft 3 (BAN003): This 0.1-hectare fire was confirmed on May 17 and extinguished the same day. It was located near Whytes Road and Boulter Road, about 22 kilometers northeast of Bancroft.

New Fires Reported on May 19:

Bancroft 4 (BAN004): This 0.7-hectare fire is being held. Located on the east side of Hicks Lake, about 16 kilometers southwest of Barry’s Bay. One crew is on-site.

The fire hazard is currently moderate to high across most of the Northeast Region, with extreme conditions from Chapleau through Cochrane and around Temiskaming Shores.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

The Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services team urges the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. Consider composting or using your local landfill for yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have adequate tools or water to contain the fire on-site.

Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire